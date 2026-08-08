Govt employees to get SALARY on THIS DATE

LAHORE: Instructions have been issued to release the salaries of all employees by the 5th of every month, and a report regarding its implementation has also been sought, ARY News reported.

Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed that the salaries of all employees working under Suthra Punjab be disbursed by the 5th of every month. She has also requested a report from all respective companies regarding these salary payments.

She emphasized the need to improve the cleaning system across the province, protect workers’ rights, and further activate the field monitoring system.

Presiding over a special meeting in Lahore, the CM took strict notice of delayed salary payments and directed that all dues of contractors be cleared as soon as possible. She reviewed the province’s cleaning situation and the performance of the Suthra Punjab program in detail.

She instructed authorities to ensure the consistent use of dustbins and garbage bags in all markets and trade centers, and directed them to fix specific timings for garbage collection from commercial areas.

The CM ordered that the cleaning and washing of roads and highways begin early in the morning at 5:00 AM, that all vacant plots be cleared, and that a door-to-door garbage collection system be implemented.

She also directed that high-level sanitation arrangements be ensured around the entry and exit points of educational institutions, hospitals, railway tracks, parks, green belts, and markets.

Additionally, she called for the regular washing of all Suthra Punjab vehicles and containers, as well as the routine cleaning and washing of waste collection points. Furthermore, all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) have been instructed to maintain close coordination with contractors and Managing Directors of WASA.