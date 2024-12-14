Salaries of THESE govt employees may be at risk

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Finance Department has issued a stern warning to government (govt) employees for skipping official office hours. Negligence may result in salary deductions, transfers, or disciplinary actions.

In response to public complaints, a notification has been sent to all provincial offices and departments, instructing employees to strictly follow office timings from 9 AM to 5 PM.

The directive emphasizes that negligence in fulfilling official responsibilities will not be tolerated, and strict actions will be taken against violators.

Last month, the Accountant General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa addressed salary delays faced by employees. Officials were reminded that under the law, salaries can only be withheld for reasons such as retirement, transfer, or dismissal. Any unjustified delay in salary disbursement is against the rules.

The Finance Department aims to ensure accountability and better service delivery through these measures.

Read More: Good news for govt employees in Sindh

Earlier on December 7, the Sindh government had decided to pay advance salaries and pensions of its employees, ARY News reported.

According to reports, in a decision to facilitate the Christmas celebrations for the Christian community, the Sindh government had announced the advance payment of salaries and pensions for government employees.

The notification, issued recently, states that the payments will be made on December 18.

This move ensures that Christian employees receive their due benefits before the Christmas festivities on December 25.

The Sindh government in September 2024 amended the Civil Service Act 1973 to end provision of monthly pensions to retired employees.

According to the proposed amendment, the govt employees recruited after July 2024 will not be eligible for the provision of monthly pension after retirement.

The proposed amendment further stated that the employee and the provincial govt will contribute in Sindh Employee Benefit Scheme and after retirement, the employees will get the Golden Cheque Gratuity.

Under the scheme, the government as well as employees will contribute at a provisional rate of 12 percent and 10 percent respectively.

The move was being taken to relax the burden of pensions from the budget as numerous amount were dispatched in provision of pensions, the Sindh govt said.