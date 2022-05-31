Govt exempts more items from import ban

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has lifted the ban on import of raw materials, inter-mediatory goods, industrial equipment, and foreign grants in aid projects.
According to Office Memorandum (OM), issued on Monday clarified that the SRO (598) (1) 2022 dated May 19, 2022, shall not apply on raw material, inter-mediatory goods, and industrial equipment/machinery required by industrial/manufacturing concerns and foreign grant in aid projects.
“It is hereby clarified that “the SRO (598) (1) 2022 dated May 19, 2022 shall not apply to raw material, intermediatory goods, and industrial equipment/machinery required by industrial/manufacturing concerns and foreign grant in aid projects,” read the notification.
Earlier, the government had allowed import of animal feed other than dog and cat food as well as energy savers.
On May 19, the Ministry of Commerce notified ban on the import of 38 non-essential luxury items under an “emergency economic plan”.
List of banned items
- Automobiles
- Mobile phones
- Home appliances
- Fruits and dry fruits (except from Afghanistan)
- Crockery
- Private weapons and ammunition
- Shoes
- Chandeliers and lighting (except energy savers)
- Headphones and loudspeakers
- Sauces
- Doors and window frames
- Travelling bags and suitcases
- Sanitary ware
- Fish and frozen fish
- Carpets (except from Afghanistan)
- Preserved fruits
- Tissue paper
- Furniture
- Shampoos
- Confectionary
- Luxury mattresses and sleeping bags
- Jams and jelly
- Cornflakes
- Toiletries
- Heaters, blowers
- Sunglasses
- Kitchen ware
- Aerated water
- Frozen meat
- Juices
- Pasta
- Ice cream
- Cigarettes
- Shaving goods
- Luxury leather apparel
- Musical instruments
- Salon items like hair dryers etc
- Chocolates