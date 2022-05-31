Govt exempts more items from import ban

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has lifted the ban on import of raw materials, inter-mediatory goods, industrial equipment, and foreign grants in aid projects.

According to Office Memorandum (OM), issued on Monday clarified that the SRO (598) (1) 2022 dated May 19, 2022, shall not apply on raw material, inter-mediatory goods, and industrial equipment/machinery required by industrial/manufacturing concerns and foreign grant in aid projects.

“It is hereby clarified that “the SRO (598) (1) 2022 dated May 19, 2022 shall not apply to raw material, intermediatory goods, and industrial equipment/machinery required by industrial/manufacturing concerns and foreign grant in aid projects,” read the notification.

Earlier, the government had allowed import of animal feed other than dog and cat food as well as energy savers.

On May 19, the Ministry of Commerce notified ban on the import of 38 non-essential luxury items under an “emergency economic plan”.

List of banned items

Automobiles

Mobile phones

Home appliances

Fruits and dry fruits (except from Afghanistan)

Crockery

Private weapons and ammunition

Shoes

Chandeliers and lighting (except energy savers)

Headphones and loudspeakers

Sauces

Doors and window frames

Travelling bags and suitcases

Sanitary ware

Fish and frozen fish

Carpets (except from Afghanistan)

Preserved fruits

Tissue paper

Furniture

Shampoos

Confectionary

Luxury mattresses and sleeping bags

Jams and jelly

Cornflakes

Toiletries

Heaters, blowers

Sunglasses

Kitchen ware

Aerated water

Frozen meat

Juices

Pasta

Ice cream

Cigarettes

Shaving goods

Luxury leather apparel

Musical instruments

Salon items like hair dryers etc

Chocolates

