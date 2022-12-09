Govt expected to remove SECP Chairman Aamir Khan: sources

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is likely to remove the chairman of the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Aamir Khan, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources told ARY News that the government is mulling over appointing Akif Saeed as the new SECP chairman. It was learnt that the incumbent chairman Aamir Khan will be retained as an SECP commissioner.

It is pertinent to mention here that interviews for three vacant slots for SECP commissioners were conducted and the government is expected to make appointments soon.

The federal cabinet has already given approval to the names of Akif Saeed, Abdul Rehman Warraich and Mujtaba Lodhi for the positions, sources added.

