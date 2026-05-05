Govt Extends Deadline for 1,394 Vacancies; Apply by May 11

ISLAMABAD: Job seekers still have the opportunity to apply for government positions as the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has extended the deadline for application submissions.

The FIA previously announced 1,394 vacancies across the country and has now extended the application deadline to May 11, 2026. This recruitment drive invites suitable candidates from across Pakistan to join the nation’s premier law enforcement agency, where merit and professional excellence are paramount.

Available Vacancies

The 1,394 positions include:

Constable: 941

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI): 117

Sub-Inspector: 94

Lower Division Clerk (LDC): 64

Stenotypist: 47

Staff Car Driver: 42

Constable Driver: 39

Upper Division Clerk (UDC): 29

Assistant: 21

How to Apply

Aspiring candidates must submit their applications through the official recruitment portal of the National Police Foundation (NPF) Testing and Assessment Service at www.npftas.pk.

Terms and Conditions

Application Fee: A non-refundable fee of Rs. 2,000 per post is required. Payment can be made via the 1Link-1Bill service using any Bank, ATM, Internet Banking, or mobile wallets (EasyPaisa, JazzCash, UPaisa) using the 24-digit PSID generated by the portal.

Multiple Posts: Candidates applying for more than one position must submit separate applications and pay separate fees for each.

Submission Method: Only online applications will be entertained. Hand-delivered or courier-sent documents will not be accepted.

Physical and Endurance Tests

Applicants for Sub-Inspector, ASI, Constable, and Constable Driver must undergo:

Physical Measurement: Verification of height and chest standards. Endurance Test: A one-mile (1.6 km) run. The qualifying time is 7 minutes for males and 10 minutes for females. Note: Only those who pass the physical and endurance tests will be eligible for the Computer-Based Test (CBT).

General Requirements

Age Relaxation: Candidates are entitled to a general age relaxation of five years as per government rules. No relaxation is allowed for physical standards or the endurance test.

Government Employees: Current government servants must apply through the proper channel and provide a No Objection Certificate (NOC) at the time of the interview.

Documentation: Original documents and attested copies must be presented during the interview. Any false information will lead to immediate disqualification and legal action.

IT Training: Candidates selected for Assistant, UDC, and LDC roles must complete mandatory IT training through the National Information Technology Board (NITB) before their probation ends.

Deadline: May 11, 2026

Official Portal: www.npftas.pk

Contact: 051-8466800 | [email protected]