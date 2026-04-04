Govt failed to manage petroleum prices' fiasco: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday said that the government policy on petroleum products has been based on reaction and decisions being taken in view of the public anger.

Talking to media Shahid Khaqan, a former prime minister, said that the war has passed five weeks, but the government has failed to manage the petrol situation in the country. “The government hiked the price without justification as the war started,” Abbasi said.

“Free travel, handouts and cheaper oil with borrowed money will not resolve the issue,” Awam Pakistan Party’s leader said.

He said Pakistan has the world’s cheapest LNG terminals, people could get cheaper gas, if private sector been allowed to import LNG.

“You could not get monthly Rs 3,000 tax from any assembly member or business, while each motorcyclist is paying 3,000 rupees tax per month on fuel,” Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said.

“You are following mistaken policies, the cabinet take double salaries it is OK, but it must work,” he said. “The people should not be fooled in the name of austerity measures,” he added.