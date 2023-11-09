Govt fails to enforce law on cigarette manufacturers

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government’s Tobacco Control cell has failed to force cigarette manufacturing companies to abide by the laws, ARY News reported.

Sources from the Ministry of National Health indicated that three months ago, the Tobacco Control Cell (TCC) issued notices to the 10 cigarette manufacturing companies that have been found involved in violating tobacco advertising laws.

Sources stated that the TCC also sought a response within 10 days from the cigarette manufacturing companies, however, most of the companies did not even respond to the show-cause notice, meanwhile, the reminder notices were also issued to the non-compliant cigarette manufacturers.

Although a decision was made to file cases against the illegal companies, the Tobacco Control Cell has yet to initiate legal proceedings against the cigarette manufacturing companies.