Govt to file review plea in Nepra over K-E’s tariff decision: Leghari

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Awais Ahmad Leghari has said that the government is filing a review petition in NEPRA’s recent verdict K-Electric’s tariff.

“A review petition has been under preparation,” talking to media persons, energy minister said on Thursday.

“We are working to avoid adverse effect on the government and consumers,” minister said. “We will go to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to get appropriate power price for consumers,” Leghari said.

“Hopefully the NEPRA will will give decisions for the benefit of the country and the consumers,” he said.

Energy minister said that the net-metering policy has been reviewed again. “The stakeholders have been consulted over the policy,” he said. “If the policy is approved it will come into force within one month,” minister said.

Minister said that a new tariff policy is expected to be announced soon by the prime minister to make industries more competitive.

He mentioned that the government has reduced power price for industries by over thirty percent in the past year.

Power Minister claimed that the electricity price goes down by 50% for 18 million domestic power consumers.

He said the government is focusing on renewable energy and that they have closed down three thousand megawatts of furnace oil-based plants in the past few months.

Sardar Awais Leghari said that twenty-seven thousand agriculture tubewells in Balochistan will be shifted to solar power in the next two to three months.