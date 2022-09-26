Govt to form JIT for probe into PM House Audio Leaks

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has decided to constitute a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to inquire into the audio leaks from the Prime Minister House, ARY News reported on Monday.

The JIT will be also included officials of secret agencies to probe into the audio leaks from the Prime Minister House.

The probe body will inquire about whether the data has been hacked or stolen and sold? The investigation team will also look into the question that the PM House was bugged with the devices, or it is mobile recording?

The probe will be authorized to include the staff of the PM House in the investigation. It will also inquire into the question, which officers were present in the Prime Minister House at the time of the recording.

On the other hand, the PTI has announced to submit the audio leaks of the prime minister and federal ministers in the Supreme Court.

Comments