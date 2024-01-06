Govt forms committee to probe May 9 violence

ISLAMABAD: The federal government constituted on Saturday a cabinet committee to investigate the incidents of May 9, when public and private property was vandalised by violent PTI supporters following the arrest of PTI founder, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, the caretaker federal law and justice minister will be the convener committee. Other members of the committee include ministers of interior, information, and human rights.

The notification further stated that a new member can also be added to the committee to solve any problem.

According to the terms of reference (TORs), the committee is mandated to examine the events leading up to the incidents of 9th may, 2023, with a view to ascertain the identity and role of mastermind, planners, facilitators and executors.

The committee will analyses the causes, and determine responsibility for these events. It will evaluate their immediate and long-term implications.

The committee will suggest preventive measures to ensure that such a breach of national security is not repeated; and, recommend measures to strengthen the existing legal regime to deter such recurrences.

The Ministry of Interior will provide secretarial support to the committee. The committee shall submit its report for consideration of the cabinet within a period of fourteen days.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes were broken out across Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, including Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI founder is named as main accused in all the May 9 riots cases.