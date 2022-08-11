Govt forms Jirga for talks over law and order in Swat, other areas

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has announced a Jirga for talks over worsening law and order situation in Swat, Miranshah and Mir Ali, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The government has formed a Jirga comprised of 16 members for talks with representatives of the people protesting in these areas.

Prime Minister has formally approved the Jirga comprised of the leaders of the parliamentary parties. The political parties of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province would have representation in the Jirga.

Federal Minister for Defence, Khawaja Asif has wrote a letter to all parliamentary parties’ leaders over the matter and the first session of the Jirga will be held at Durrani House in Bannu on Friday (tomorrow).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted the Jirga, comprises of the PDM and other parliamentary parties after consultation with JUI leader Akram Durrani.

The Jirga members will hold talks with the representatives of protesters and ensure end of road blocks and protest sit-in in Mir Ali, sources said.

The Jirga will comprise of the member parties of the PDM, People’s Party, Jamaat Islami, Awami National Party and the NDM.

