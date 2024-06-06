Govt forms SIFC cabinet committee to boost investment

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has constituted Cabinet Committee on Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to ensure implementation of recommendations within the contours of SIFC.

A notification has been issued to this effect.

As per the notification, the committee will submit decisions to the federal cabinet for approval.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be chairman of the committee while the army chief, chief ministers and national coordinator will attend the committee meetings on special invitation.

The prime minister has also formed another cabinet committee on immigration, overseas employment and technical vocational education and training.

The committee will act as a central forum for all government agencies related to overseas employment and technical training and will review policies in this regard.

It will also approve curriculum, monitoring and evaluation framework for vocational training institutions and will devise plans to combat illegal immigration, human trafficking and exploitation of skilled workers.

The committee will also develop an action plan to engage with international partners.

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar announced that seven desks have been established under Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to attract foreign investment.

Addressing a press conference, the information minister said that the seven desks, established for China, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, European Union, United States and the Far East, would focus on bringing foreign investment to Pakistan.