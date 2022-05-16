Govt forms task force to curb climate change

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday constituted a task force to deal with the challenges of climate change in the country, ARY News reported.

The decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Monday. The meeting discussed matters pertaining to recent heatwave and the impact of climate change.

The task force will comprise of relevant federal ministers, secretaries, provincial chief secretaries, the Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and high-ranking officers of other departments.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the committee to prepare a comprehensive strategy to reduce the impact of climate change, avert Shishper Glacier like incidents in future and deal with the issue of water and food shortage.

موسمیاتی تبدیلی کو مدنظر رکھتے ہوئے ماہرین پر مشتمل ٹاسک فورس بنائی جا رہی ہے جو شسپر گلیشئیر جیسے واقعات سے مسقبل میں بچاؤ، غذائی اور پانی کی قلت سے بچنے کیلئے مؤثراقدامات، پانی کے بچاؤ اور موجودہ ذخائر کی حفاظت اور جنگلات کے تحفظ کیلئے جامع حکمتِ عملی اور اقدامات کرے گی۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 16, 2022

He said the strategy should also encompass steps for water conservation and protection of existing reservoirs and forests.

The meeting was informed that climate change is the biggest reason behind the recent heatwave in the country.

Shehbaz Sharif also directed to immediately launch a public awareness campaign for water conservation. He said immediate steps should be taken for storage of rainwater before the onset of monsoon season.

The Prime Minister was also apprised of water shortage in Cholistan. Shehbaz Sharif ordered concenred authorities to ensure provision of water to the people and animals in Cholistan.

Comments