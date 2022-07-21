Govt funds used to sprinkle flowers on Maryam Nawaz in Rajanpur

KHUSHAB: Government funds were utilized for showering flowers on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president, Maryam Nawaz during her visit to Khushab in connection with the election campaign for the Punjab by-polls, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting sources.

It has been learnt that flowers worth Rs400,000 from the government funds were showered over Maryam during her visit to Rajanpur on July 12.

An employee of the Department of Irrigation Circle has alleged that government funds were used to welcome PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz.

He said Maryam was showered with flowers from a head bridge of the city on her arrival in Rajanpur, the footage of which has also come out.

The official further said that more than 100 employees were also deputed to sprinkle flowers on Maryam Nawaz, and the bill for these flowers was paid by the department of Irrigation XEN Jhang.

