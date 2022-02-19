Govt to resume gas supply to CNG sector

LAHORE: A delegation of CNG Association called on Federal Minister for Petroleum Hammad Azhar and expressed concerns over the closure of CNG stations for the last three months.

While talking to a delegation of All Pakistan CNG Association led by Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha, Hammad Azhar has assured the delegation of restoring gas supply to the CNG sector soon.

According to a plan, the gas supply to CNG sector would be for three or four days a week and later would move to round the clock.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Petroleum Ali Raza, DG Gas Abdul Rashid Jokhio, Additional Secretary Haroon Rafique, DG Staff Faridoon Sheikh and other senior officials.

Meanwhile, the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) announced on Thursday the closure of all Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across Sindh, three days after they reopened on Feb 14 after a gap of two and a half months.

A spokesperson for the gas utility had said that all the CNG stations will stay closed for 72 hours from 8am on February 18, Friday till 8am on Feb 21, Monday.

“Keeping in view the winter gas load management and short supply of gas in SSGCL system, the availability of gas has decreased, resulting in depletion of line pack / low pressure in the system,” a notification issued by the SSGC read.

“In compliance with SECTORAL PRIORITY ORDER in force for gas load management, all CNG Stations in Sindh including those being operated on RLNG, well remain closed.”

Gas supply was suspended to the CNG sector from December 1, 2021, till February 15, 2022, in accordance with the gas load management plan.

Comments