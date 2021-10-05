Govt grants remission to prisoners on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has decided to grant special remission for the prisoners across the country on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi Peace Be Upon Him, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

This was announced by Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry, who was briefing media about the decisions taken in the federal cabinet, which met in Islamabad on Tuesday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) earlier predicted that there is a ‘good chance’ of sighting the new moon of Rabi ul Awwal, 1443 AH on the evening of Oct. 07 i.e. 29th of Safar.

Thus the first day of, Rabi ul Awwal will likely fall on Friday, October 08.

The new moon of Rabi ul Awwal, 1443 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 16:06 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on Oct. 06, 2021 (Wednesday), the weather department had said in a statement.

Read More: PMD PREDICTS RABI UL AWWAL MOON ON OCT 7, EID MILAD-UN-NABI ON OCT 19

Thus the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (12th day of Rabi ul Awwal), is projected to be fall on Tuesday (October 19).

A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is expected to be held on October 07 for sighting the new moon of Rabi ul Awwal 1443 AH.

The meeting of Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal committees also expected to be held for collecting evidence in respect of sighting of the new moon at their respective offices.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!