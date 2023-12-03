Govt Hajj scheme applications drop to record level

ISLAMABAD: The number of intending pilgrims under the government Hajj Scheme dropped down to the record level, citing sources ARY News reported on Sunday.

The banks have received only 6,000 applications of intending pilgrims across the country in six days, according to sources.

The country’s 15 nominated banks will receive Hajj applications till the last date of December 12.

Total 89,605 Pakistani citizens will perform Hajj under the government hajj scheme.

Balloting will be held in case of more applications than the fixed number of pilgrims.

Hajj applications can be submitted on the Pakistani passport that will be valid till Dec 16, 2024. The applications could also be processed on the token of the passport application.

The government has fixed 25,000 pilgrims’ quota to perform Hajj under the sponsorship scheme on ‘first come first serve’ basis.

The government will conduct balloting of intending pilgrims’ applications for its regular hajj scheme.