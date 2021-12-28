Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Govt has not proposed any name for NAB chairman post: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry has that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has not proposed anyone’s name for the post of chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Chaudhry took to Twitter to refute the news reports regarding the chairman NAB appointment. PTI has not proposed any name for the post of chairman NAB and media reports in this regard are baseless, he said.

Fawad Chaudhry further said that the names for the chairman NAB will be decided after consultation.

Earlier, it was reported that Home Secretary Yousuf Naseem Khokar had been nominated by the PTI government. Khokar is the current Federal Secretary of Home Affairs.

The names of Ejaz Jafar and Amaleen Chaudhry are also under consideration. The name of Justice (R) Dost Mohammad has been suggested by the opposition. Similarly, the names of Nasir Mahmood Khosa, Salman Siddique and Jalil Abbas have also been suggested.

