Govt hikes electricity tariff by Rs1.68 per unit

ISLAMABAD: Federal cabinet has approved an increase of Rs1.68 per unit in electricity price. reported ARY News on Friday, citing sources.

According to sources, the price has been jacked up in the wake of quarterly tariff adjustments. The new amount will be charged in October’s bill from the consumers.

The approval was given through a circulation summary, the sources said and added that National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had decided to hike the electricity prices in the wake of quarterly tariff adjuments.

Last week, the federal cabinet had deferred a proposal to increase tariffs of electricity and gas.

As per details, the federal cabinet had declined to approve the proposed hike in gas and electricity tariffs on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan. However, the cabinet had endorsed the rest of the decisions taken in the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting held on October 1.

Earlier, International Monetary Fund (IMF) had demanded of Pakistan to increase electricity price up by Rs1.40 per unit as it will help Pakistan in controlling the circular debt.

