Govt hikes levy in tandem with fuel prices: Hafiz Naeem

LAHORE: JI chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has said that the government has not only hike the price of petroleum citing the war and international market, but it has also enhanced the Petroleum Development Levy.

Addressing a press conference here, Hafiz Naeem said that the government has collected more levy than the target. “They are citing the IMF that the levy could not be withdrawn”. “The IMF is also saying to the government to reduce its expenditure,” JI leader said.

Hafiz Naeem said that the government has collected over eight trillion rupees for the petroleum levy.

He said the power generation price was lesser, but addition of taxes has inflated it. “A power consumer will only be protected when continuously consuming lesser than 200 units, if the consumption crosses single unit above 200, the electricity bill skyrockets to 10,000 rupees,” he said.

He said only confession of failure will do nothing, “hands off the people”.