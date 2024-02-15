17.9 C
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs2, diesel by Rs8

ISLAMABAD: Following the recommendation of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the caretaker government approved a hike in the price of petrol by Rs2.73 per litre for the next fortnight, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to a notification by the finance ministry, the price of petrol increased by Rs 2.73 per litre and High-Speed Diesel by Rs 8.37 per liter.

Following the increase, the petrol will be available at Rs275.62 per litre from February 16, while the new price of the High-Speed Diesel (HSD) will be 287.33 per litre, the notification added.

Earlier to this, the caretaker government pushed through a sharp hike in the price of petrol by Rs13.55 per litre and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs2.15 per litre.

According to a notification by the finance ministry, the price of petrol increased by Rs 13.55 per litre and High-Speed Diesel by Rs 2.75 per liter.

Following the increase of Rs 13.55, the petrol will be available at Rs272.89 per litre from February 01, the notification added.

