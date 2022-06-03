‘Govt increased petroleum prices in Pakistan’s best interest’

Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb has said that the government increased the petroleum prices in the best interest of the country, ARY News reported.

The PML-N leader said that their party knows that the petroleum price hike would damage them politically but they have to make this decision in the larger interest of the people. It would have been easier for us to leave the government and let an interim setup make these decisions but we took the challenge, just like in 2013 when we took the challenge to end 18-hour-long load shedding, she added.

Maryam said that the PTI was in utter confusion in economic matters, they denied going to the IMF at first, destroyed the economy and then went to the IMF. They changed five finance ministers, seven FBR chairmen and six finance secretaries, she added.

Taking to some PTI leaders Maryam said that the people who are criticising our economic strategies are the same people who were fired from their ministries for incompetency. It was the PTI government that did this strict deal with the IMF, the finance secretary was sacked for pointing out the flaws in the deal, she added.

They took flour prices from Rs35 to Rs90, but PM Shehbaz is trying his best to provide cheap flour to everyone, she said.

