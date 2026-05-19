Govt invites bids for privatization of three DISCOs

ISLAMABAD: The government has invited bids from investors for privatization of three power distribution companies.

Pakistan’s government has decided to sell 51% to 100% shares of three electricity distribution companies, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) and Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), according to official papers.

Private investors would also be handed over the administrative control of these companies in privatization process.

The government has fixed July 07, 2026, as the last date for submitting the Expression of Interest (EoI) for FESCO, as per the official memo.

The last date for submitting application for the GEPCO has been August 06, 2026, and the last date for submitting the EoI for the IESCO has been fixed September 07, 2026, as per the documents.

It will be compulsory for the interesting parties to submit Rs 1.4 million non-refundable fee along with the expression of interest.

An online briefing session will be held on Zoom on June 03, 2026.

According to official documents FESCO provides electricity to around 5.7 million consumers in central Punjab.

GEPCO serves around 5.1 million consumers in Gujranwala, Sialkot and other districts, while the IESCO provides electricity to 4.1 mln consumers in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Azad Kashmir.

The government sees privatization of the power distribution companies as a mean to promote investment and reduce the circular debt.

The losses in the energy sector and increasing debts are major reason behind privatization of the distribution companies.