Govt issues only Rs98.78b out of Rs727b development budget from July-October

The Ministry of Planning and Development on Friday issued a report on the allocation of development funds issued in the first four months of the fiscal year 2022-23, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Planning and development commission issued total funds of Rs98.78 billion for multiple development projects in the country. The total development budget for the year is Rs727 billion.

The report shows that the ministry released Rs610 million out of the total Rs7 billion allocated for education in the four months. A total of Rs2.53 billion out of Rs44 billion were released for higher education, it added.

The Ministry issued only Rs160 million out of the total Rs12.65 billion public health budget while only Rs12.70 billion out of Rs140 billion were released for provinces, FATA and Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of Rs400 million were issued for the Ministry of Interior, Rs790 million for food security, Rs3.20 billion for railways, Rs18 billion for water resources, and Rs20 billion for National Highways Authority (NHA).

The report added that a total of Rs70 million out of the total Rs87 billion was released for the cabinet division. Another Rs33 billion were issued for federal projects.

