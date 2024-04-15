Govt jacks up petrol, diesel prices

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday approved a hike in the price of petrol by Rs 4.53 per liter, and the price of diesel by Rs 8.14 per liter for the next fortnight, ARY News reported.

According to the notification issued by the ministry of Finance, the petrol will be available at Rs293.94 per liter after the increase of Rs 4.53, while the High-Speed Diesel will be sold at Rs 290.38 per liter after an increase of Rs 8.14.

New Petroleum Prices from 16th April, 2024. pic.twitter.com/Mjvhd6MJZi — Ministry of Finance, Government of Pakistan (@Financegovpk) April 15, 2024

Last month, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) demanded Pakistan to implement 18 percent General Sales Tax (GST) on Petrol.

As per details, the Monetary Fund has asked Pakistan to end sales tax relaxation on all items including petrol.

The newly elected government of Pakistan should also implement a sales tax on petroleum products along with a Rs 60 levy to increase the tax income.