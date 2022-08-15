HomePakistan August 15, 2022 Web Desk FacebookInstagramTwitterYoutube Govt jacks up petrol price by Rs6.72 per litretest Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Print ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday announced a hike of Rs6.72 per litre in the price of petrol for the remaining days of August 2022, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance. This is a developing story… Comments Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Print August 15, 2022 Web Desk FacebookInstagramTwitterYoutube More Stories ACE summons state minister Abdul... Seven PAF officers promoted to... ARY sends letter to cable... ECP de-notifies PTI MNA Mohammad... Eight drowned after boat capsizes... Flight from India lands at... Latest Posts Lifestyle PUBG: Battlegrounds getting 80,000 new players every day Pakistan Govt jacks up petrol price by Rs6.72 per litre Must Read ACE summons state minister Abdul Ghaffar Dogar Pakistan Seven PAF officers promoted to Air Vice Marshal LATEST NEWS Offbeat Viral: Man swims across flooded... Offbeat This optical illusion will reveal... Offbeat Viral video: Man gets instant... Offbeat VIRAL: Man places hand inside... Offbeat VIRAL: Man loses brother to... Comments