Govt jacks up petrol price by Rs5 per litre for rest of September

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday increased the price of petrol by Rs5 per litre for the next 15 days of September 2021, according to a notification issued by the Finance Ministry.

The government approved Rs5 per litre increase on petrol and Rs5.01 per litre in the price of diesel.

The price of kerosene oil went up by Rs5.46 while the rate of light diesel was jacked up to Rs5.92 per litre.

Petrol, with the Rs5 increase, will now cost Rs123.30 per litre, whereas high-speed diesel, with an increase of Rs5.01, will now cost Rs120.04 per litre.

The new prices will come into effect from 12:00 midnight.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday had proposed an increase of Rs10 per litre in the price of high-speed diesel (HSD).

The authority had suggested an increase of Rs1 per litre in the price of petrol, Rs5.50 in the price of kerosene oil and Rs5.50 in light diesel.