Govt job quota to be allocated for NA-53 people: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said on Sunday that the government job quota will be allocated for the people of NA-53, ARY News reported.

Asad Umar made the announcement while addressing a corner meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Bhara Kahu today. He said that the issue of clean drinking water will be resolved in the NA-53 constituency soon.

He said that the NA-53 people will be allocated a quota in the government jobs besides the provision of health insurance cards to each family member by the end of this year. Through the health insurance card, each person could avail the medical treatment facilities worth up to Rs1 million.

Asad Umar said that the free medical treatment facility was not even available in the United States (US). He detailed that four new hospitals are under construction in Islamabad that will be completed at the earliest.

He added that the shortage of government colleges will be ended in the federal capital.

The federal minister slammed the political opponents questioning the source of money for completing the projects. To this, Asad Umar replied that the projects will be completed from the taxes of the people.

Umar said that the public money will be utilised for public welfare. He added that the public money will not be used to purchase properties in foreign countries like the rulers did in past.

