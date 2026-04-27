LAHORE: The Strategic Planning and Implementation Unit (SPIU), under the Environment Protection and Climate Change Department (EPCCD), has announced various govt job opportunities for several positions.

The vacancies are offered under the ADP scheme: “Strengthening of Strategic Planning and Implementation Unit,” intended for the execution of the World Bank-funded “Punjab Green Development Program” and other EPCCD initiatives.

Available Positions:

Deputy Director Procurement

Assistant Director (GIS)

Assistant Director (Internal Audit)

Storekeeper

Junior Computer Operator

Driver

Naib Qasid

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must possess a Punjab domicile.



Application Process:

Government Employees: Current government servants may apply by providing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their respective department or employer.



Refusal Policy: Incomplete or illegible applications will not be entertained.

Test and Interview: