Govt land recovered in Karachi’s Rehri Goth

KARACHI: The district administration Malir has recovered 57 acres of the encroached government land in Rehri Goth on Sunday, reported ARY News.

The district administration in a timely action vacated the government’s land on which houses were being constructed. The vacated land is said to be worth millions of rupees.

The deputy commissioner Malir said case would be lodged against the encroacher.

Earlier, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had tasked the provincial government and District Education Offices (DEO) over how many schools and colleges had been encroached upon in their jurisdiction and demanded they submit a report on the matter.

The provincial court had taken cognizance of the lack of quality education and dearth of teachers in the designated schools across all Sindh districts and has instructed them to furnish a report on the matter and submit it before the court.

It also told the relevant authorities to rid the lands, designated for the academics, of encroachments while assigning Dadu Sessions Judge the task to oversee Sindh Text Book Board matters.