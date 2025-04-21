Govt launches free pink EV Scooty scheme for women: How to apply

KARACHI: The Sindh government has launched a Pink EV Scooty Scheme to provide free electric two-wheeler scooters to women across the province.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Transport and Mass Transit Department, aims to enhance mobility and independence for female students and working women in Sindh.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the scheme, applicants must meet the following conditions:

The applicant must be a permanent resident of Sindh.

Be a student or a working woman.

She must hold a valid driving license (motorbike or car).

The applicant must not sell or sublet the scooty for a minimum of 7 years.

Shortlisted candidates will be selected through a transparent balloting process

They will be required to take a skill test for road safety.

Criteria for Distribution

1) The distribution of EV scooties will be carried out through a transparent balloting process in the presence of print and electronic media.

2) A committee will be constituted comprising members from the Excise, Transport, Finance departments, and media personnel to ensure transparency of the balloting.

How to Apply

Interested applicants can follow these steps:

1) Visit Sindh Mass Transit Authority’s website

2) Click on the “Projects” section.

3) Click on “EV Scooty Ballot Form – Application Form.”

4) Fill out the form, attach the required documents, and submit.

Earlier, the Ministry of Industries and Production has signed a cooperation agreement with the International Finance Corporation that will promote investment in electric two and three-wheeler vehicles (EVs) in Pakistan.

This advisory project will support policy, regulatory, and standards-related reforms to create an enabling environment for investment across the e2/3Ws value chain, helping to fill market gaps and remove legal and regulatory barriers.

As part of the partnership, IFC will provide technical implementation support and work with key regulators including the Engineering Development Board, National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority, and Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority to build institutional capacity and streamline the development of the e-2/3Ws market in Pakistan.