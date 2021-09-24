Govt likely to extend tenure of NAB chairman through ordinance

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is likely to introduce National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendment ordinance next week, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The new draft will give protection to the business community, while the rights of the suspects facing corruption cases will also be ensured in the upcoming amendment ordinance.

The sources privy to the development said that a clause regarding extension in the tenure of the NAB chairman will also be included in the ordinance.

The government is expected to place a clause regarding consultation with the stakeholders regarding extension in the tenure of the National Accountability Bureau chairman.

The draft of the NAB amendment ordinance will be presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan, next week.

After approval from the premier, the ordinance will be finalized.

It is to be noted that the opposition parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan People’s Party have opposed the extension of the NAB chairman through an ordinance.

The incumbent Chairman NAB, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, is completing his four-year term on October 8.

Justice Javed Iqbal was appointed chairman on October 8, 2017, following a consensus between the then Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Leader of the Opposition Syed Khursheed Shah.