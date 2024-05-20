Govt likely to surge power tariff by Rs 3.49

ISLAMABAD: On the account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for April 2024, the power consumers are likely to face a significant increase in tariff of Rs 3.49 per unit, ARY News reported on Monday.

On behalf of power distribution companies (DISCOs), the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has submitted an application to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) seeking an increase in the power tariff by Rs 3.49 per unit.

Following this request, NEPRA has scheduled a public hearing on May 30, 2024. If approved, this adjustment will be reflected in the consumers’ June bills.

In its request, the CPPA reported that no electricity was generated from furnace oil or diesel during the month of April. Instead, 22.96 percent of the electricity was generated from water, while 10.19 percent came from local coal sources.

The request further added that the domestic gas played a significant role, accounting for 24.97 percent of electricity generation, whereas only 11.28 percent of power was generated from imported LNG.

Furthermore, 23.64 percent of power was generated from nuclear fuel for the month of April.