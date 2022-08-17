Govt looking to enhance bilateral trade with Iran: Miftah

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said that Pakistan was open to including Iran in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in an interview with Iranian media.

Talking to the Iran media on Wednesday, Miftah Ismail said that the government is looking to enhance bilateral trade volume with Iran to double.

Complaining about the low bilateral trade volume between the two countries, he said that despite having a common border the two countries did not have substantial volume of bilateral trade.

He said Pakistan and Iran could conduct bilateral trade using valuation through local currencies and avoiding dollar as the medium of exchange. “Governor State Bank will discuss the matter with Iranian authorities”, he said.

Finance Minister said that the matter would be discussed in detail during the meeting of Joint Economic Commission (JEC).

He said the incumbent government would take all the necessary steps to enhance trade volume with the neighboring country.

Comments