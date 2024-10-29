web analytics
'Govt mulls increasing number of SC judges'

Azhar Farooq
By Azhar Farooq
TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: The incumbent government has decided to move a bill in National Assembly to increase number of judges in the Supreme Court (SC), ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per details, the government is likely to move the bill in the lower house of the Parliament on Friday. With the bill, the government is mulling to increase the number of SC judges to 23 including the CJP.

It is noteworthy that Barrister Danyal Chaudhary of PML-N has already presented the bill.

For the approval of the bill the duration of NA session which was supposed to end today (on Tuesday) has been extended till Friday.

According to sources, the amendments to the Practice and Procedure Act are also under discussion.

Earlier, the government passed 26th amendment to the constitution of Pakistan to revise the appointment procedure of the CJP and fix the tenure of the post to three years.

