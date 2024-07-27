Govt mulls scrapping free electricity for state institutions

ISLAMABAD: A nationwide campaign against the independent power producers (IPPs) agreements prompted the federal government to adopt an emergency plan, ARY News reported citing sources.

The Energy Ministry proposed to end free electricity for government and semi-government institutions in the first phase.

The Energy Ministry proposed to end free electricity for officials of the government and semi-government institutions, the sources privy to the development said.

It has also been proposed to end free petrol facilities for officials of the government institutions in the next phase, the sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that a debate blaming the exorbitant electricity prices on expensive power purchase agreements with IPPs has been raging for the past couple of weeks.

The worst agreements made with power plants have resulted in Independent Power Producers (IPPs) receiving capacity payments, which are entirely borne by the poor citizens.

In this regard, host Khawar Ghumman presented a detailed report on ARY News’ program “The Reporters.”

According to Khawar Ghuman, there are five most expensive IPPs in Pakistan which are listed below.

Rousch Power Plant: Established in 1999 for a duration of 30 years, it provides electricity at the rate of 745 PKR per unit.

China Power Hub: The plant is producing electricity at Rs350 per unit.

Port Qasim Electric: Provides electricity at 177 PKR per unit.

Saba Power Plant: Also established in 1999 for 30 years, producing electricity at 117 PKR per unit.

Pakgen Power Plant: Produces electricity at the rate of 95 PKR per unit.

What is a Capacity Payment?

Capacity payment refers to the payment made monthly by consumers to the power-producing company to maintain its capacity to generate electricity, ensuring that additional demand can be met.

Notably, these capacity payments to IPPs are made in US dollars, not Pakistani rupees.

Former caretaker commerce minister Gohar Ejaz has been raising awareness through his statements and social media posts about the government’s mistakes and how these mistakes, if not corrected, will deteriorate the country’s economic conditions further.