Govt must take a firm stand against ‘status quo’: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday urged the government to take a firm stand against the ‘status quo’.

The PML-N leader shared her thoughts on Twitter ahead of Supreme Court’s verdict on Punjab Deputy Speaker Mazari’s ruling in the CM election case.

“Rise to the occasion or fall to the status quo”, she wrote in her tweet. “Leaders are made by the situations they are confronted with.”

The government MUST take a firm stand & rise to the occasion. Rise to the occasion or fall to the status quo. Leaders are made by the situations they are confronted with. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 26, 2022

The top court on Tuesday completed hearing into Punjab Assembly deputy speaker’s ruling and reserved the verdict. The reserved judgement will be announced shortly.

The hearing against ruling of Punjab Assembly deputy speaker in CM Election process continued for three days. A three-member bench of SC headed by the CJP resumed the hearing, here today. During today’s hearing, Punjab Assembly deputy speaker’s lawyer Irfan Qadir and the PPP’s lawyer Farooq H.Naek appeared before the court. The PPP and Mazari’s lawyers apprised the court about the decision of boycott of their clients. CJP Justice Bandial in his remarks said the demand of formation of full court is a delaying tactic and said the full court will only be available in the second week of September.

