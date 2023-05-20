Govt notifies judicial commission to probe audio leaks

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday formed a three-member judicial commission, led by Supreme Court senior puisne judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa, to probe the multiple audio leaks pertaining to the judiciary, ARY News reported.

The other members of the judicial commission include Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Islamabad High Court (IHC) CJ Aamer Farooq.

The commission has been directed to complete the task within 30 days.

A notification issued by the government said: “WHEREAS, recently wide circulations of controversial audios have been witnessed on the national electronic, print and social media, allegedly regarding the Judiciary and former Chief Justices/Judges, conversation raising serious apprehensions about the independence, impartiality and uprightness of the Chief Justices/Judges of the Superior Courts in the administration of justice”.

It added that such audio leaks had eroded public trust and serious concerns had been raised by the general public regarding “independence, impartiality and uprightness of the Chief Justices/Judges of the Superior Courts”.

“It is imperative to inquire into the authenticity, correctness and veracity of these audio leaks in order to restore not just the credibility of the judiciary but also the public trust and confidence in the Judiciary in the larger public interest, as a matter of definite public importance,” it added.

As the integrity and character of chief justices/judges is of utmost importance for keeping the public trust and confidence in the administration of justice, the government said it was imperative to inquire into the authenticity and veracity of these audio leaks in order to restore credibility of the judiciary.

The notification mentioned that the judiciary is one of the main pillars under the Constitution, adding if the independence of the judiciary is damaged, the trust of the society is shattered.