Govt notifies tax on mobile phone calls lasting more than 5 minutes

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday imposed a tax on mobile phone calls lasting more than five minutes, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued here on Friday, speaking over your mobile for more than five minutes will be taxed at 75 paisas.

Currently, the PTA is charging 32paisa GST and 20 paisas Withholding Tax (WTH) on mobile phone services. The cellular companies currently charging 33 paisas on 60 seconds calls.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin today announced a tax on mobile phone calls while winding up the budget discussion in the National Assembly.

He said speaking over your cellphone for more than five minutes will be taxed at 75 paisas, but there will be no tax on an SMS.

Finance minister Shaukat Tarin said the government will seek a third party’s help for action against the tax defaulters. “Arrest will be made after legal formalities.”

The government has decided to cut taxes up to 1000cc vehicles, while tax slapped on the milk and other items has also been fixed at 10 per cent against earlier proposed at 17pc.

The finance minister Shaukat Tarin made it clear that the federal government has not proposed any tax on flour or other items.

