Govt okays foolproof security for ex-CJP Gulzar Ahmed

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior on Friday approved former chief justice Gulzar Ahmed’s plea for provision of foolproof security, reported ARY News.

The Supreme Court’s deputy registrar wrote a letter to the interior ministry on the country’s former top judge’s behalf, seeking foolproof security for him and his family post retirement.

“Justice Gulzar Ahmed has dealt with a number of high profile case of public importance, matters of constitutional and sensitive nature including terrorism, extra-judicial killings, minorities’ issues, enforcement of fundamental rights, restoration of the Karachi Circular Railway and directing removal of encroachments and launching of criminal investigations against officials involved in misconduct,” the letter written on Jan 27 read.

“Keeping in view the nature of office held by Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Chief Justice of Pakistan and important constitutional and high profile cases decided by him the security of the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan and his family is at a much risk,” it said.

“Therefore, to avoid any untoward incident, the Government of Pakistan may take all possible measures to protect the life, liberty and honour of the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan and his family after his retirement.”

Justice Ahmed retired on Feb 1 and was replaced by Justice Umar Ata Bandial who took the oath as the 28th Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) in a ceremony held at Aiwan-i-Sadr in Islamabad on Feb 2.

