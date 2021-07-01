Govt, opposition on same page over national security matters: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday said that the government and the opposition were on the same page over national security matters, ARY News reported.

Talking exclusively to ARY News program “Power Play”, Sheikh Rasheed said that he was impressed with the opposition’s behavior during a session of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS) in Islamabad today.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He maintained that Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed briefed the meeting about the situation in Afghanistan, Kashmir, international affairs and national security matters.

Read More: PAKISTAN TO PLAY ITS RESPONSIBLE ROLE FOR PEACE IN AFGHANISTAN, PCNS TOLD

The DG ISI briefed the meeting for over one and half hours, he said, adding that the views of lawmakers from both treasury and opposition benches were same over the national security matters. The interior minister said that the entire nation stands with the Pakistan Army.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Responding to a question about New Delhi’s nefarious designs, Sheikh Rasheed feared India could use Afghan soil against Pakistan. He said that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is in the best interest of Pakistan. The interior minister said that they wanted all groups in Afghanistan to resolve the conflicts through dialogues.