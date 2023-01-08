Govt outsourcing airports, not privatisation: Saad Rafique

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique clarified that the coalition government was only outsourcing the national airports and denied reports of privatization, ARY News reported.

The federal minister made these remarks while addressing a press conference in Lahore.

Saad Rafique lambasted the opposition for doing propaganda that the federal government was considering privatisation of three national airports of the country. “Govt decided to outsource only the administrative affairs of three airports.”

He further said that the outsourcing plan would bring foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country. Rafique further said that International Financial Corporation will provide assistance in this regard.

The federal minister also rejected the baseless propaganda about the fitness of new coaches’ recently imported from China.

The coaches were purchased from China through Transfer of Technology mode and now more coaches and freight wagons will be manufactured in Pakistan, he added.

Saad Rafique has reiterated his commitment to reduce the volume of losses in Railways and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and vowed to make them profitable entities by taking effective steps.

He further said that railways suffered a loss of Rs5 bn loss due to the unprecedented floods in the country as infrastructure was utterly destroyed.

