‘Govt outsourcing major airports to company being run by Indians’

KARACHI: Aircraft Owners and Operators Association of Pakistan (PAOOA) on Friday opposed the coalition government’s “unilateral” decision to outsource country’s top airports without following the PPRA rules, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had approved the draft Transaction Advisory Agreement reached with the International Finance Corporation for outsourcing of three airports.

The ECC was informed that the outsourcing of three airports has been initiated within the scope of the Public-Private Partnership Act-2017 to engage private investor through a competitive and transparent process to run the airports, develop appertaining land assets and enhance avenues for commercial activities and to garner full revenue potential.

In a statement today, the association condemned the government’s decision to award contracts to IFC and World Bank (WB) regarding the outsourcing of three airports.

“All the proceedings of outsourcing of major airports have been kept secret by government, making the whole process doubtful and dubious,” the statement read.

The statement said no country outsources its money-making assets like the airports to a third country which cannot run its own airport, adding that the government has outsourced its major airports to a Singaporean company which is being run by “Indians”.

Eventually, it will be Indians managing our major airports, it added.

“In the next 30 years, the country’s airports have a potential of generating more than Rs2700bn and we are outsourcing them for Rs850bn,” the statement said.

It further added that PAOOA Pakistan will serve a legal notice to Govt of Pakistan and the IFC, World Bank for malpractice and dodging the Pakistan laws.

