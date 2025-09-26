Govt pays Rs5 million to missing person’s family on IHC orders

ISLAMABAD: On the directives of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the federal government on Friday paid Rs5 million relief amount to the family of a missing citizen, Abdullah Omar.

The Islamabad High Court heard a contempt of court case regarding the non-disbursement of a cheque of Rs5 million to the affected family. The case stems from a petition filed by Zainab Zaeem, the wife of Abdullah Omar, seeking her husband’s recovery.

During Friday’s proceedings, representatives from the Ministry of Defence and the Additional Attorney General submitted the online transaction receipt to the court, confirming that the amount had been transferred to the family’s bank account.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani emphasized that no amount of money could truly compensate for the emotional and psychological suffering endured by the family.

The IHC also ordered an in-camera briefing from intelligence agencies on October 6, regarding Abdullah Omar’s whereabouts.

“Officers of intelligence agencies appear before the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CoIED), but when the court summons them, they become upset,” remarked Justice Kayani.

“Someone needs to explain to the court what is really going on — yet no one has done so. At some stage, these matters could lead to criminal proceedings. It’s Parliament’s responsibility to address this issue, but it continues to look the other way,” Justice Kayani said.

The court instructed the government to inform it before October 6 about which official would appear for the in-camera briefing.

Justice Kayani referred to the data provided by the Commission of Inquiry, stating “There are 572 missing persons listed. But the question remains where are they, and when will they be produced?”

The Additional Attorney General said the state institutions are making efforts for recovery.

“Officials should just come forward and tell the court if the person has been killed, has left the country, or is in hiding,” Justice Kayani said. “Is he in an Afghan prison? Is he alive or dead? Just come and explain it to the court.”

The court adjourned the hearing until October 6, 2025, seeking an in-camera briefing from the relevant agencies.