Govt planning to attack Islamabad’s Sindh House, claims PPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership on Thursday claimed that the PTI-led federal government is planning to attack Sindh House in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

In a joint statement issued released here on Thursday, the PPP MNAs including Abdul Qadir Patel, Agha Rafi, Javed Shah Jillani, Qadir Mandokhel and others have stated they are staying at Sindh House for security reasons ahead of no-trust motion.

“MNAs requested the Sindh government to accommodate them in Sindh House, citing security reasons,” the statement read.

The statement further added that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s regime will be responsible if anyone is attacked.

Meanwhile, PPP Central Deputy Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday said that MNAs belonging to PML-N, JUI-F and PPP were staying at Sindh House for security reasons.

“Yes, the members of parliament are staying at Sindh House. Every member has a right to stay there. These members are from the opposition,” said PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi.

The statement from the PPP leader comes after Foreign Minister and top PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi claimed that some PTI MNAs are being kept at Sindh House in Islamabad and said that a strategy to recover them will be finalized today by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to ARY NEWS, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that a meeting would be chaired by PM Imran Khan today where it would be mulled regarding ways to recover the PTI MNAs.

“MNAs from PTI and other political parties are being kept there,” he said and added, “Faisal Karim Kundi and Shazia Marri of the PPP have admitted horse-trading and now the ECP’s action against it will highlight if its biased or not.”

In a shocking revelation, it was learnt that Islamabad’s Sindh House is being used to hide government MNAs by the opposition parties.

Well-informed sources told ARY News that the opposition parties have kept MNAs of the treasury benches in safe custody at Sindh House, Farm House and Parliament Lodges before the voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Additional contingents of Sindh police have been deployed at Islamabad’s Sindh House by the Pakistan Peoples’ Party for security.

Comments