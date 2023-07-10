Govt approves policy to appoint 40 new trade officers abroad

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has approved the policy to appoint 40 new trade officers abroad, whereas, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also formed an interview board, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources told ARY News that eight trade officers will be appointed in foreign countries for the positions of Grade 20, 23 officers for Grade 19 and nine officers for Grade 18.

For the trade officers appointments, the government allocated 10% quota for overseas Pakistanis and the private sector, 40% quota for commerce and trade group for Grade 20 positions, a 50% quota for commerce and trade group for Grade 19 posts and 60% quota for Grade 18 positions.

The maximum age criteria for the appointments of the trade officers is 56 years and the tenure of each appointment will be made for three years. The candidates will have to undergo interviews and tests before being appointed as the trade officers.

The trade officers will be deputed in Sydney, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Jakarta, Riyadh, Washington, London, Kandahar, Tokyo, New Delhi, Bangkok, New York, Madrid, Jeddah and other stations.

Additionally, PM Shehbaz Sharif formed an interview board headed by Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar. The other members of the interview board include secretary commerce, secretary foreign ministry, secretary establishment division, secretary BoI and experts from the private sector.

The interview board members have the authority to award 40 numbers to the candidates and it will recommend the names of the trade officers after concluding the interviews.

After the final approval of the prime minister, the trade officers will be deputed to different stations.