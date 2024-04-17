Govt postpones intermediate exams

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) in Lahore has announced the postponement of two intermediate exams due to upcoming by-elections, ARY News reported.

The board has postponed the intermediate chemistry paper originally scheduled for April 20 and the English paper slated for April 22.

The decision to postpone these examinations comes as a result of the upcoming by-elections scheduled for April 21.

Board officials have assured students and stakeholders that new dates for these postponed papers will be communicated at a later time.

Students and educators are advised to stay updated with official announcements from the Lahore Board for further information regarding the rescheduling of these examinations.

The polling for by elections on six National Assembly and 17 provincial assemblies’ seats will be held on April 21.

The electoral body will hold elections on six National Assembly seats, two seats each of KP and Balochistan assemblies and 12 vacant seats of Punjab Assembly.