Govt prepares recommendations for departments’ shutdown

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has prepared recommendations for shutting down state-owned entities under its right-sizing plans, sources said.

According to sources, under the government’s right-sizing measures different departments have been suggested for shutdown.

It has been proposed to privatize or close the ‘Utility Stores Corporation’ sources here said.

“Karachi Tools, Dyes and Moulds Centre, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Industries and Production, has been suggested for closure,” sources said.

Sources said that a proposal has also been prepared to close the National Productivity Organization, while Pakistan Industrial Technical Assistance Centre has also been suggested for closure.

“A plan has been prepared for proposed shutdown of the ‘Technology Upgradation and Skill Development Company’, according to sources.

The National Assembly’s privatization committee was earlier informed that the bidding for privatization of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will be held on October 1st.

A session of the NA privatization committee, chaired by MQM’s Farooq Sattar, was informed on Tuesday that the PIA’s bidding has been scheduled on October 1st.

The federal cabinet in August approved privatization of two departments under the Petroleum Division, ARY News reported citing sources.

The cabinet given the green signal for privatization of the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation and the Saindak Metals Limited (SML).

As part of the privatization plans, petroleum division’s department ENAR Petrotech Services Pvt Ltd will be dissolved.

However, the government is yet to decide on the fate of other departments under the division, including the Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Pak-Arab Refinery Limited, and the Sui Gas Companies.