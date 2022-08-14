Govt, private schools to reopen across KP today

PESHAWAR: After the announcement of extended summer vacations, all government and private schools will be reopened across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Monday (today), ARY News reported.

However, the extension in the summer vacations was cancelled in the recent decision of the KP government after the latest weather report of the Met Department.

According to the previous announcement by the provincial education department in May, summer vacations in the summer zone schools would be observed from June 1 to August 14 and in the winter zone from July 1 to July 3.

Results for internal examinations in summer and winter zones would be declared on May 31 and June 30, 2022, respectively, as per notification.

It stated that students of the winter zone will resume their regular classes on August 01 and the summer zone from August 15, 2022.

