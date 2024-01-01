Govt-private sector liaison crucial for economic development: PM Kakar

LAHORE: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday said that the development model featuring a close liaison between the government and private sector could yield positive results for national economic growth, ARY News reported.

The prime minister, interacting with the business community here at the Business Facilitation Center (BFC), said the enhanced interaction between the business community and the government would help increase employment opportunities, taxation as well as the GDP growth.

Lauding the idea of the BFC, he said the federal government would also play its part by establishing a liaison with the facility that would also be extended to Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

He also assured the federal government’s all-out facilitation for the business sector through multiple measures.

Prime Minister Kakar appreciated the efforts by Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for facilitation of the business sector as well as the role of the Punjab chief secretary and other provincial secretaries in the BFC’s establishment that would serve as a one window facility for the business community.